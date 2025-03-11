Car Lifter Arrested In Injured Condition
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 10:58 PM
A car lifter wanted in 29 different car snatching and theft cases across various cities was arrested in an injured condition after a shootout with police in Fateh Jang, Attock
According to police, Amir Shahzad was injured by his own accomplices during the exchange of fire.
The incident unfolded when Immad Ameer reported his car stolen at gunpoint from the limits of Bhattar Police station, prompting a police party to spot the vehicle in Fateh Jang Police station limits.
As police attempted to intercept the car, its occupants opened fire, which was retaliated by the police.
Once the firing ceased, police found Shahzad injured and took him into custody.
Shahzad was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fateh Jang for medical treatment. Police registered a case on behalf of the state and collected circumstantial evidence from the crime scene.
The suspect was wanted in multiple car theft and snatching cases in various cities, including Rawalpindi and Attock.
A search operation is underway to apprehend Shahzad's accomplices.
