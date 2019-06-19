Car Lifter Arrested, Stolen Vehicle Recovered: Police
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:43 PM
Police Wednesday arrested a car lifter and recovered stolen vehicle from his possession
Car lifter was identified as Hafeez Ullah.
According to details, Hafeez Ullah lifted a vehicle from the New Town area and going to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
However, police located and arrested him by using scientific method. A case has been registered against him.
When contacted, an police officer told that Hafeez Ullah has confessed his crime and further investigation is underway.