Car lifter arrested, stolen vehicle recovered: Police

(@imziishan)

Police Wednesday arrested a car lifter and recovered stolen vehicle from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Police Wednesday arrested a car lifter and recovered stolen vehicle from his possession.

Car lifter was identified as Hafeez Ullah.

According to details, Hafeez Ullah lifted a vehicle from the New Town area and going to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, police located and arrested him by using scientific method. A case has been registered against him.

When contacted, an police officer told that Hafeez Ullah has confessed his crime and further investigation is underway.