UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Lifter Arrested, Stolen Vehicle Recovered: Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:43 PM

Car lifter arrested, stolen vehicle recovered: Police

Police Wednesday arrested a car lifter and recovered stolen vehicle from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Police Wednesday arrested a car lifter and recovered stolen vehicle from his possession.

Car lifter was identified as Hafeez Ullah.

According to details, Hafeez Ullah lifted a vehicle from the New Town area and going to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, police located and arrested him by using scientific method. A case has been registered against him.

When contacted, an police officer told that Hafeez Ullah has confessed his crime and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicle Car From

Recent Stories

UK makes 'first' conviction over 3D printed gun

2 minutes ago

Djokovic in low key Wimbledon build-up

2 minutes ago

Libya air raid destroys warehouse, wounds three: o ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Holds Meeting on Preparations for Upcoming ' ..

3 minutes ago

Alaskan City of Sitka Hails Russia's Historic Role ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Strategy on Artificial Intelligence Aims t ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.