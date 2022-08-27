Car lifter arrested, two vehicles recovered

WAH CANTT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Taxila Police on Saturday arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered two stolen cars from his possession.

Police spokesman has told media persons that the accused Najeeb was involved in the car lifting activities in the area.

A team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Mirza Qammar has traced the accused and recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession.

A case was registered against him and he was sent behind the bars.