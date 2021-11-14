UrduPoint.com

Car Lifter, Bike Stolen Gangs Busted

Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted two dacoit gangs and arrested their seven members besides recovering a vehicle, motorbikes, cash, weapons and other items.

According to a police spokesman, the Saddar Beroni Police team, under the supervision of SHO, made hectic efforts and managed to net three dacoits, namely Muhammad Imran alias Mani, Faizan and Ejaz who were allegedly involved in more than two dozens of dacoities and other crimes.

The Police recovered one Suzuki Mehran car, three pistols and a looted Rs 424,500 from their custody.

They confessed to having committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

Meanwhile, the Wah Cantt Police arrested four bike lifter members and recovered six stolen bikes from their custody.

The accused Arslan, Danish, Rizwan and Hassan were already absconders in various cases and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

The bikes would be handed over to owners after completing the legal procedure, he added.





