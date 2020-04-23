Car lifter deprives CDA employee of vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :A car belonging to a Capital Development Authority (CDA) employee has been lifted from Sector G-7/3 on Thursday.

According to the victim Amjad Ali, he parked his car at midnight in front of his house near Aabpara police station.

He said he had registered a first information report (FIR) and urged the quarter concerned to recover his car.