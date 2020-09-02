UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Lifter Gang Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Car lifter gang arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a three-member car lifter gang from Ahmedpur East area and recovered stolen car from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Ahmedpur East conducted raid at a place and arrested three accused involved in car lifting offense.

The police also recovered stolen car worth Rs 2.9 million from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Ashiq, Ali and Ghulam. The police have registered case against them. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Car Bahawalpur From Million

Recent Stories

Gargash, Ben-Shabbat review consolidating cooperat ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC, Apollo-led consortium enter into $5.5 billi ..

2 hours ago

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

9 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.