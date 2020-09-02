Car lifter gang arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a three-member car lifter gang from Ahmedpur East area and recovered stolen car from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Ahmedpur East conducted raid at a place and arrested three accused involved in car lifting offense.

The police also recovered stolen car worth Rs 2.9 million from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Ashiq, Ali and Ghulam. The police have registered case against them. Further probe was underway.