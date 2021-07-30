UrduPoint.com

Car Lifter Gang Busted, Four Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:33 PM

Rawalpindi Police have busted a car lifter gang and arrested its four members besides recovering two stolen vehicles from their possession, the police spokesman said

On the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division constituted a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Pirwadhai Police Station Owais Akram.

The team after hectic efforts managed to net the criminals allegedly involved in car lifting.

He said that police team arrested four members of the gang, namely Muhammad Arslan, Saqib Ali, Abdul Jabbar and Khalid.

The gang members confessed to have lifted vehicles from different areas of the city.

Police recovered two vehicles, a Mehran and a Suzuki pick-up from their possession. A case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, he added.

