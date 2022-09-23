Car-lifter gang busted; four arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a car-lifter gang and arrested its four members.

According to the police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police rounded up four members of car-lifter gang namely Abid, Fida, Amir and Gulfraz allegedly involved in car-lifting cases. Police also recovered vehicle worth Rs 1.

8 million and other items from their possession.

Police recovered a Toyota Hiace from their possession, he said, adding that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Kalar Syedan Police Station. On the directives of SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer conducted a raid and managed to arrest the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.