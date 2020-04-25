UrduPoint.com
Car Lifter Gang Busted, Four Vehicles Recovered In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

The police on Saturday busted a car lifter gang and arrested four of its member besides recovered 4 stolen vehicles from them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday busted a car lifter gang and arrested four of its member besides recovered 4 stolen vehicles from them.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives the City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis, SP Potohar Syed Ali constituted team under the supervision of ASP Cantt Kamran Hameed and SHO Naseerabad who while using the latest technology traced and after successful raid held four accused identified as Rafique, Abdullah, Rafaqat and Aziz and recovered four vehicles from their possession.

The gang confessed to stealing vehicles from areas of Cantt Police Station, Westridge and Islamabad, however further investigations were underway.

