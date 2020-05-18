Car-lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

The CIA police have arrested two members of a car-lifter gang and recovered stolen cars from them

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, SP CIA Kashif Aslam said that the police teams have arrested two members of the 'Bajwa car-lifter gang', identified as Chaudhry Ubaid Ali, son of Ghulam Hussain, and Muhammad Asgar, son of Ghafoor Hussain.

The ring leader, Khurram Masood Bajwa, managed to escape.

The police recovered 8 stolen cars worth Rs 6.4 million from the accused.

The SP said that criminals were wanted in six cases of car-lifting in district Faisalabad and in two cases in district Jhang. Further investigation was under way.