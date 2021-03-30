Car lifter gang busted in Sargodha

The district police busted inter-district car lifter gang and recovered five stolen cars and 25 motor bikes from their possession here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The district police busted inter-district car lifter gang and recovered five stolen cars and 25 motor bikes from their possession here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that on a tip-off, cantonment police team along with anti-car lifting cell team conducted a raid and arrested four members of inter-district vehicles lifter gang and recovered five stolen cars worth Rs 8 million and 25 motorcycles worth Rs 2.

3 million.

The accused were identified as-Fiyyaz Muhammad,Khalid Mehmood,Azmat Hussain and Javaid Iqbal.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.