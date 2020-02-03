UrduPoint.com
Car Lifter Gang Busted, Seven Vehicles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:31 AM

Car lifter gang busted, seven vehicles recovered

The police on Monday busted car lifter gang and arrested five of its member

HARRIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Monday busted car lifter gang and arrested five of its member.

According to the Haripur police sources, the five accused hailed from Abbottabad and those were identified as Muhammad Adil, Jawad, Tariq, Naeem Gul and Tourqeer.

The recovered theft cars from the car lifters were including 3 Suzuki High-roof, one Suzuki Car, one Suzuki Pothohar Jeep, One Toyota XLI and One Suzuki Cultus car.

The gang confessed to stealing vehicles from different areas of Hazara and AJ&K, however further investigations were underway.

