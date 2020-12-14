Car lifter gang busted, three arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The police Monday busted a car lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering two stolen vehicles from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Rawat Police arrested three persons identified as gang leader Yasir Fida and his fellows Mehr Khan and Hassan Khan, SHO Rawat said.

Ringleader of the gang, Yasir Fida, is a former police officer who was earlier sacked from the police department in March 2020 for registering a drug case in Mardan district and having links with criminal elements, the police said.

Under the supervision of SP Saddar, SDPO Circle and SHO Rawat and their team traced and arrested the accused of the gang active with modern scientific technology.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis appreciated the police teams for arresting gang and said that vehicles recovered from accused would be handed over to the owners after fulfilling legal requirements.