UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Lifter Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Car lifter gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have busted an inter-district car lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering 10 stolen vehicles worth over Rs 20 million from their possession, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar constituted a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Airport Police Station. The team after hectic efforts managed to net the criminals allegedly involved in car lifting.

He said that police team arrested three members of 'Dema' Car Lifting Gang and arrested gang ring leader, Nadeem Khan and two gang members Zahoor Shah and Owais Ahmed.

Police also recovered fake documents and number plates of the vehicles from their possession.

The gang members confessed to have lifted vehicles from different areas of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Mianwali.

Police recovered five Corolla XLI, two Corolla GLI, one Toyota Corolla, one Honda Civic and a Mehran car from their possession. A case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, he added.

CPO appreciated performance of SP Potohar, ASP Civil Line, SHO Airport and police team for busting the car lifting gang and directed them to continueoperation against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Vehicles Car Honda Rawalpindi Mianwali Criminals From Toyota Million Airport

Recent Stories

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

5 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

1 hour ago

China's Dalian collects 2.13 mln samples for coron ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.