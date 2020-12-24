Car lifter gang busted; three arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have busted an inter-district car lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering 10 stolen vehicles worth over Rs 20 million from their possession, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar constituted a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Airport Police Station. The team after hectic efforts managed to net the criminals allegedly involved in car lifting.

He said that police team arrested three members of 'Dema' Car Lifting Gang and arrested gang ring leader, Nadeem Khan and two gang members Zahoor Shah and Owais Ahmed.

Police also recovered fake documents and number plates of the vehicles from their possession.

The gang members confessed to have lifted vehicles from different areas of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Mianwali.

Police recovered five Corolla XLI, two Corolla GLI, one Toyota Corolla, one Honda Civic and a Mehran car from their possession. A case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, he added.

CPO appreciated performance of SP Potohar, ASP Civil Line, SHO Airport and police team for busting the car lifting gang and directed them to continueoperation against lawbreakers.