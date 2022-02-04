Car lifter gang busted, three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Morgah Police have busted a car lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering a stolen vehicle from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He informed that Morgah police gave quick response to a call of a citizen, received at 'Pukar 15' that his vehicle had been stolen.

Police giving quick response managed to net three car lifters namely Shafique, Abdul Rehman and Ishaq and recovered the stolen car.

A case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, he added.