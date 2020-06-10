UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Lifter Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:12 PM

Car lifter gang busted; three arrested

Rawalpindi police have busted an inter-district car lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering 10 stolen vehicles from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have busted an inter-district car lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering 10 stolen vehicles from their possession.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) New Town Police Station. The team after hectic efforts managed to net criminals allegedly involved in car lifting.

He said that police team arrested three members of Naeem Car Lifting Gang and arrested Muhammad Naeem, Gul Babu and Muhammad Jamsheed.

The gang members confessed to have lifted vehicles from different areas of Rawalpindi, Lahore and Sialkot.

Police recovered four Mehran, three Toyota Corolla, a Suzuki Bolan, a Suzuki Cultus and a Suzuki pick up from their possession.

A case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Vehicles Car Rawalpindi Sialkot Bolan Criminals From Suzuki Toyota

Recent Stories

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police discuss safe ..

17 minutes ago

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cyn ..

26 minutes ago

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

46 minutes ago

UAE to organise first international virtual table ..

46 minutes ago

Upper-cast Hindus torture Dalit-girl for drinking ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.