Car Lifter Gang Busted; Two Arrested In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:53 PM

Car lifter gang busted; two arrested in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police have busted a car lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering four stolen vehicles, a motorcycle and weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have busted a car lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering four stolen vehicles, a motorcycle and weapons from their possession.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali constituted a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt.

The team after hectic efforts managed to net criminals allegedly involved in car lifting.

He said that police team arrested two car lifters including gang ringleader Adil Khan Afridi and Shajar Khan. The gang members confessed to have lifted vehicles from differentareas of Rawalpindi city.

A case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, he added.

