Car lifter gang ringleader arrested; two vehicles, six motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Cantt police on Friday arrested ringleader of a car lifter gang and recovered two stolen vehicles and six motorcycles from his possession.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali constituted a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Police Station.

The team after hectic efforts managed to net the criminal allegedly involved in car and motorcycle lifting.

He said that police team arrested ringleader of the gang who is a record holder and arrested earlier in different cases of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The ringleader named Siraj confessed that he had lifted vehicles from different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

A case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation was underway, he said adding, efforts were being made to net other members of the gang.