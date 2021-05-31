Car Lifter Held, 2 Vehicles Recovered
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Urban area police claimed on Monday to have arrested a car-lifter and recovered two vehicles from his possession.
On a tip-off, the police along with anti-car lifting squad conducted a raid on Tufail Town and arrested Muhammad Ijazand recovered 2 stolen cars from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.