Car Lifter Held, 2 Vehicles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:48 PM

Car lifter held, 2 vehicles recovered

Urban area police claimed on Monday to have arrested a car-lifter and recovered two vehicles from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Urban area police claimed on Monday to have arrested a car-lifter and recovered two vehicles from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police along with anti-car lifting squad conducted a raid on Tufail Town and arrested Muhammad Ijazand recovered 2 stolen cars from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

