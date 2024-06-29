Car lifter held, stolen car recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Hassanabdal Police arrested a car lifter for allegedly stealing car outside a mosque in Manoonagar area.

Zahoor Khan- a vehicle mechanic has reported to police that he went to loca mosque to offer prayers but when returned back, he found his car missing.

Police traced the car and arrested the vehicle lifer identified as Khan Zaib-a native of Nowshera. A car lifting case was registered against the accused and further investigation launched against him.