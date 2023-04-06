Car lifter held, three stolen cars recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Thursday arrested an accused allegedly involved in auto-theft and recovered three stolen cars.

Accused identified as Danish Naqvi was arrested on a tip off from Sharifabad and the vehicles recovered were stolen from the limits of Hyderi police station, according to a spokesman for SIU.

The vehicles bearing registration numbers Z-0563, ADM-114 and AMH-184 were recovered from his possession.

During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed that he along with his accomplices Imran and Shehzad used to steal vehicles from different areas of the city.

The cases of recovered stolen vehicles were registered within the Hyderi police station.

The arrested was handed over to Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further legal proceedings.