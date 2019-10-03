Car lifter held, three vehicles recovered in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police on Thursday nabbed a car lifter and recovered three vehicles worth millions of rupees from him, a police spokesman said

He said that one of ACLC team headed by its In-charge Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali succeeded to apprehend a car lifter identified as Akash s/o Ishatiq Ahmed resident of District Abbottabad while three stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees were recovered from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Suzuki Mehran (LXV-8474), Suzuki Mehran (LED- 3052) and Corolla Grande (LEH-16)DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of police and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents. He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of ACLC police team.