Car Lifter Held, Two Stolen Vehicles Recovered In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Car lifter held, two stolen vehicles recovered in Islamabad

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of capital police has apprehended a car lifter and recovered two stolen vehicles from him, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of capital police has apprehended a car lifter and recovered two stolen vehicles from him, a police spokesman said.

He said an ACLC team including Sub-Inspector Habib Ullah and others apprehended a car lifter namely Sheraz Bacha s/o Said Badshah residents of Baghdada District Mardan and recovered two stolen vehicles from him.

Further investigation is underway and police is hopeful for more recovery from him.

