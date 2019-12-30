Car lifter held, two stolen vehicles recovered in Islamabad

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of capital police has apprehended a car lifter and recovered two stolen vehicles from him, a police spokesman said

He said an ACLC team including Sub-Inspector Habib Ullah and others apprehended a car lifter namely Sheraz Bacha s/o Said Badshah residents of Baghdada District Mardan and recovered two stolen vehicles from him.

Further investigation is underway and police is hopeful for more recovery from him.