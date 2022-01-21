Car lifter held, vehicle recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a car lifter and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession, said police spokesman here on Friday. Satellite Town police team arrested a car lifter identified as Aqib Naveed.

During a course of action, police have recovered a stolen car of worth Rs 1.1 million from his custody which was stolen from satellite town.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed appreciated the performance of the officialsadding that there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.