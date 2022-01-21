UrduPoint.com

Car Lifter Held, Vehicle Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Car lifter held, vehicle recovered

Police have arrested a car lifter and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession, said police spokesman here on Friday. Satellite Town police team arrested a car lifter identified as Aqib Naveed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a car lifter and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession, said police spokesman here on Friday. Satellite Town police team arrested a car lifter identified as Aqib Naveed.

During a course of action, police have recovered a stolen car of worth Rs 1.1 million from his custody which was stolen from satellite town.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed appreciated the performance of the officialsadding that there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Car From Million

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe third ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe third ODI scoreboard

19 seconds ago
 Electric Kilde fires Olympic broadside with Kitzbu ..

Electric Kilde fires Olympic broadside with Kitzbuehel victory

20 seconds ago
 Applications invited from sugarcane farmers for su ..

Applications invited from sugarcane farmers for subsidized machinery till Jan 28 ..

22 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Returning to DC to Consult With Biden ..

Blinken Says Returning to DC to Consult With Biden After Talks With Lavrov

23 seconds ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expresses grief over L ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expresses grief over Lahore blast

3 minutes ago
 Urs of Hazrat Turat Murad Shah inaugurated

Urs of Hazrat Turat Murad Shah inaugurated

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.