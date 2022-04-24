Car lifter held; vehicle recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Koral police claimed to have arrested a car lifter during a raid in Ghauri Town, a police spokesman said.

He said following orders of the IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed all zonal SPs to make a comprehensive strategy to curb the car lifting incidents.

Following the directions, SP rural Zia ud Din constituted special police team headed by SHO Koral Muhammad Azeem Minhas with other officials.

The police team raided a house in Ghauri town upon an information and arrested the car lifter Rizwan Ahmad s/o Ateeq.

During the raid, the accused opened fired on police party and jumped from 3rd floor of the house to escape the scene but in the process got his both legs fractured. Police team arrested him in injured condition and shifted him to hospital for treatment.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed all the zonal SPs to remain high alert in their respective areas to curb car lifting incidents.

He maintained that car lifting incidents have been decreasing in the city. "Effective strategy should be adopted to eliminate this crime from the city" he directed.