Car Lifter Killed, 2 Escaped After Encounter With Chakri Police
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A car lifter, who along with his two accomplices was feeing in a car stolen from R A Bazaar area, was killed in an encounter with the Chakri Police on Thursday.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused after lifting the car from R A Bazaar fled towards Chakri where the police had set up a roadblock.
The accused started firing on seeing the police. In the retaliatory fire accused Tariq was killed while his accomplices escaped while firing leaving behind the stolen car.
Weapons were also recovered from dead accused. The dead Tariq was wanted in several car theft cases in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and Lahore.
He along with his accomplices had also opened fire on a police team in the Cantt Police Station limits in 2020, and was was arrested in an injured condition.
Meanwhile, in another incident, motorcycle-riding suspects fired on a police team in the Cantt area.When the Cantt Police tried to stop the suspicious motorcycle, the suspects started firing on the personnel.
One of the accused Adil was injured during the cross firing, and arrested by the police. A motorcycle stolen from Cantt a few days ago was also recovered.
