Car lifter killed in encounter; stolen car recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) An inter-district car lifter was killed in an encounter with the Cantt police here on Friday night and his accomplice managed to escape from the scene while firing.

According to a police spokesman, the car lifters opened fire on a police party late Friday night in an area in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station.

A Suzuki Khyber car stolen from Karachi company, Islamabad a few days ago was recovered during the operation.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, an accused, identified as Asad, who was involved in dozens of car theft cases in the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Attock was shot dead while his accomplice managed to flee leaving behind the stolen car.

A fire of the car lifters hit on the chest of a constable namely Aqeel but, he remained safe due to bulletproof jacket.

The spokesman informed that when the police party signaled a car to stop during a snap check, the accused opened fire on the police and tried to escape.

When the police chased the car, the accused tried to escape while firing and leaving the car.

Senior police officers reached the spot on receiving information about the incident.

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, Superintendent of Police, Potohar and DSP Cantt appreciated the police party for bravely fighting despite firing of the accused.

Those who attack the lives and property of citizens and the police cannot escape the clutches of the law, the CPO said.