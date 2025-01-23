‘Car lifter’ killed in encounter with police

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) An alleged inter-district car lifter was killed in an encounter with the Taxila police, the police have said.

According to a police spokesman, the car lifters opened fire on a police party near Nehar stop area in the jurisdiction of Taxila police station.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, the accused, identified as Musa Khan, who was involved in dozens of car theft cases in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore was shot dead while his accomplice managed to flee from the scene, leaving behind a stolen car.

The spokesman said that when the police party signaled a car to stop during a snap check, the accused opened fire on the police and tried to escape.

The car stolen from the same area one day ago was recovered during the operation, he added.

APP/ajq/378