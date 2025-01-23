‘Car Lifter’ Killed In Encounter With Police
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) An alleged inter-district car lifter was killed in an encounter with the Taxila police, the police have said.
According to a police spokesman, the car lifters opened fire on a police party near Nehar stop area in the jurisdiction of Taxila police station.
In the ensuing exchange of fire, the accused, identified as Musa Khan, who was involved in dozens of car theft cases in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore was shot dead while his accomplice managed to flee from the scene, leaving behind a stolen car.
The spokesman said that when the police party signaled a car to stop during a snap check, the accused opened fire on the police and tried to escape.
The car stolen from the same area one day ago was recovered during the operation, he added.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed, 1 injured in Hafizabad accident4 minutes ago
-
‘Car lifter’ killed in encounter with police5 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts stressed to control spread of diabetes5 minutes ago
-
Accused held after encounter25 minutes ago
-
Student allegedly gang raped25 minutes ago
-
Police launch crackdown against drugs, proclaimed offenders35 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara lauds Torghar Police, vows reforms, infrastructure upgrade35 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road45 minutes ago
-
Drugs peddlers arrested, hashish seized55 minutes ago
-
National Front urges Kashmiris to observe India's Republic Day as a black day2 hours ago
-
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue13 hours ago
-
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man13 hours ago