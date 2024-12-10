Car Lifter Killed In Encounter With Taxila Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A car lifter was killed in an encounter with the Taxila Police while his accomplices escaped on Tuesday, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The deceased identified as Naseem Khan was wanted in several cases of murder, robbery and car theft, and had been declared a proclaimed offender.
The spokesman said the accused were fleeing after stealing a Suzuki Cultus car from Wah Saddar, when they opened fire on a police party in Taxila area. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Nassem Khan was shot dead while his accomplices managed to flee leaving behind the stolen car.
On receiving information about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot. A search operation was conducted to arrest the fleeing accused.
