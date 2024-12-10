Open Menu

Car Lifter Killed In Encounter With Taxila Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Car lifter killed in encounter with Taxila Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A car lifter was killed in an encounter with the Taxila Police while his accomplices escaped on Tuesday, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The deceased identified as Naseem Khan was wanted in several cases of murder, robbery and car theft, and had been declared a proclaimed offender.

The spokesman said the accused were fleeing after stealing a Suzuki Cultus car from Wah Saddar, when they opened fire on a police party in Taxila area. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Nassem Khan was shot dead while his accomplices managed to flee leaving behind the stolen car.

On receiving information about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot. A search operation was conducted to arrest the fleeing accused.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Exchange Car Robbery Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

3 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

3 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

6 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

6 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

21 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

21 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan