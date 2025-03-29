Car-lifter killed in shootout with Ratta Amral Police identified

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The identity of a car lifter who was killed in a shootout with the police in the area of Ratta Amral Police Station on Thursday has been confirmed.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the dead suspect was identified as Abuzar, who was wanted in more than two dozen cases of car theft and drug trafficking in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The suspect and his accomplices were fleeing after stealing a car from the New Town area. On suspicion a Ratta Amral Police stopped their vehicle at a blockade, but the suspects started firing and tried to flee. The police, however, gave them a chase. The suspects then abandoned the vehicle and entered a graveyard. In the crossfire, the suspect Abuzar was seriously injured and died while being shifted to the hospital. His accomplices managed to escape.