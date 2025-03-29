Car-lifter Killed In Shootout With Ratta Amral Police Identified
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The identity of a car lifter who was killed in a shootout with the police in the area of Ratta Amral Police Station on Thursday has been confirmed.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the dead suspect was identified as Abuzar, who was wanted in more than two dozen cases of car theft and drug trafficking in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
The suspect and his accomplices were fleeing after stealing a car from the New Town area. On suspicion a Ratta Amral Police stopped their vehicle at a blockade, but the suspects started firing and tried to flee. The police, however, gave them a chase. The suspects then abandoned the vehicle and entered a graveyard. In the crossfire, the suspect Abuzar was seriously injured and died while being shifted to the hospital. His accomplices managed to escape.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Car-lifter killed in shootout with Ratta Amral Police identified14 seconds ago
-
Six suspects held during search operation15 seconds ago
-
Commissioner chairs review meeting17 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on charging more than the prescribed fare on Eid10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews polio eradication campaign11 minutes ago
-
SCCI opposes unilateral decisions, anti-business actions by KP Govt31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Commits to Zero Waste Future: Minister Shezra Mansab40 minutes ago
-
Nine held for gambling on cards40 minutes ago
-
WASA MD reviews Eid preparations, issues special tube well schedule40 minutes ago
-
RTA takes action against overcharging amid Eid travel rush40 minutes ago
-
Dengue situation reviewed40 minutes ago
-
LWMC issues cleanliness plan for Eid41 minutes ago