Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

One robber was shot dead by his accomplice on Wednesday during a car snatching incident in the new city area of Wah

Wah Cant, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) One robber was shot dead by his accomplice on Wednesday during a car snatching incident in the new city area of Wah.

According to the police sources, Jamshaid Iqbal was going towards his house in I-block when three armed persons riding in another car intercepted him on gunpoint.

The armed bandits started shooting at him as he attempted to run away; meanwhile, a bullet hit their own companion, resulting in his death on the spot.

The two other robbers manage to escape from the scene, leaving behind their dead accomplice. Police arrived at the spot after being informed and shifted the deceased to the tehsil headquarters hospital, Taxila, for an autopsy. Wah Saddar Police registered a case and launched a hunt to arrest the two robbers.