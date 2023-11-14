Open Menu

Car Lifters Arrested With Stolen Mehran Car, Five Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Car lifters arrested with stolen Mehran car, five motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against car and bike lifter gangs managed to arrest two car and bike lifters including ringleader besides recovering a stolen Mehran car, five motorcycles, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of 'Sanam' car and bike lifter gang including Muhammad Sanam, the ringleader and Jawad and recovered a Mehran car, five stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and directed them to accelerate operations against the car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.

