Car-lifters Gang Busted, Four Stolen Vehicles Recovered
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:54 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted four members inter-provincial car-lifting gang involved in many crimes across the province.
Deputy Superintendent Police ( DSP) City, Bashir Dad addressing the news conference said that police adopted scientific methods to trace culprits after recent complaints of car lifting in Kohat city.
He said that police team in a successful operation arrested ring - leader of the gang red- handed when he was shifting stolen vehicle from Kohat to Parachinar.
On the basis of information arrested ring- leader, Hamsher Ali who belongs to district Charsadda , police also recovered four other stolen vehicles parked in Afghan refugees camp.
Police also arrested other three members of the gang.
DSP said that gang used fake National Identity Cards ( NICs) and service cards for cheating and crimes.
Police also seized master key used for stealing cars.
police registered cases against arrested car-lifters and said stolen vehicles will be returned to owner after fulfilling legal formalities.