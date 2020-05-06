UrduPoint.com
Car-lifters Gang Busted, Four Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:54 AM

Car-lifters gang busted, four stolen vehicles recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted four members inter-provincial car-lifting gang involved in many crimes across the province.

Deputy Superintendent Police ( DSP) City, Bashir Dad addressing the news conference said that police adopted scientific methods to trace culprits after recent complaints of car lifting in Kohat city.

He said that police team in a successful operation arrested ring - leader of the gang red- handed when he was shifting stolen vehicle from Kohat to Parachinar.

On the basis of information arrested ring- leader, Hamsher Ali who belongs to district Charsadda , police also recovered four other stolen vehicles parked in Afghan refugees camp.

Police also arrested other three members of the gang.

DSP said that gang used fake National Identity Cards ( NICs) and service cards for cheating and crimes.

Police also seized master key used for stealing cars.

police registered cases against arrested car-lifters and said stolen vehicles will be returned to owner after fulfilling legal formalities.

