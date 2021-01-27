UrduPoint.com
Car Lifters Gang Busted In Sargodha

Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:54 PM

The district police busted car lifter gang and recovered five stolen vehicles from their possession here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police busted car lifter gang and recovered five stolen vehicles from their possession here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that on a tip-off, factory area police along with anti-car lifting cell team conducted raid and arrested three members of inter-district vehicles lifter gang and recovered five stolen cars worth of Rs 5.

4 million.

The accused were identified as-Waqas Ahmed, Samar Abbas and Muhammad Junaid.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

