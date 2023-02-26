Car Lifters' Gang Busted In Wah Cantt
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Car-Lifting Cell of the Capital City Police busted a gang of car-lifters and recovered three stolen vehicles including one lifted from Wah Cantt.
According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the Incharge of Anti-Car Lifting Cell, Shehryar carried out investigations into car lifting in a modern-scientific manner and recovered three vehicles.
The personnel of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell searched out the owners of stolen vehicles and after completion of legal proceedings handed them over their vehicles.
The owner of a car, resident of Taxila was jubilant over getting his vehicle back and commended the performance of the capital city police.