Car lifters' gang busted in Wah Cantt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Car-Lifting Cell of the Capital City Police busted a gang of car-lifters and recovered three stolen vehicles including one lifted from Wah Cantt.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the Incharge of Anti-Car Lifting Cell, Shehryar carried out investigations into car lifting in a modern-scientific manner and recovered three vehicles.

The personnel of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell searched out the owners of stolen vehicles and after completion of legal proceedings handed them over their vehicles.

The owner of a car, resident of Taxila was jubilant over getting his vehicle back and commended the performance of the capital city police.