Car Lifters Kill Taxi Driver After Snatching Vehicle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Car lifters kill taxi driver after snatching vehicle

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A gang of car lifters has shot dead a taxi driver namely Hanif after snatching his vehicle in the jurisdiction of New Airport Police station here Wednesday.

Police said that the driver's car was hired by unidentified vehicle lifters in guise of passengers.

Later, they killed him after snatching his vehicle, they added .

The police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, registered a case and started investigation.

