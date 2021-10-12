UrduPoint.com

Car Lifting Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Car lifting gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted a car lifting gang and arrested its three members besides recovering a stolen vehicle from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police busted a gang and arrested three car-lifters including Saleem, Ali Khan and Jahangir.

Police also recovered a stolen Bolan Carry from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Zia ud Din appreciated police team and directed to accelerate operation against car and bike lifters.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Car Rawalpindi Bolan From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador t ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

13 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Centra ..

Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Central American countries

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor e ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor explore prospects of trade coop ..

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC meeting, directs to develop ..

Sharjah CP chairs SEC meeting, directs to develop Sharjah&#039;s public parking ..

28 minutes ago
 Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Millio ..

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives&#039; campaign to help ..

43 minutes ago
 44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.