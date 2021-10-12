Car lifting gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted a car lifting gang and arrested its three members besides recovering a stolen vehicle from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police busted a gang and arrested three car-lifters including Saleem, Ali Khan and Jahangir.

Police also recovered a stolen Bolan Carry from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Zia ud Din appreciated police team and directed to accelerate operation against car and bike lifters.