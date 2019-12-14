Car-motorcycle collision claims four lives near Hafizabad-Pindi Bhattian

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as four persons died and another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Rasulpur Tarar on Hafizabad-Pindi Bhattian road on Saturday.

As per detail, rescue 1122, shifted injured and dead bodies to Trauma centre Hafizabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Rescue officials said, the cause of the accident was over-speeding.