UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car-motorcycle Collision Claims Four Lives Near Hafizabad-Pindi Bhattian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:27 PM

Car-motorcycle collision claims four lives near Hafizabad-Pindi Bhattian

As many as four persons died and another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Rasulpur Tarar on Hafizabad-Pindi Bhattian road on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as four persons died and another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Rasulpur Tarar on Hafizabad-Pindi Bhattian road on Saturday.

As per detail, rescue 1122, shifted injured and dead bodies to Trauma centre Hafizabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Rescue officials said, the cause of the accident was over-speeding.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Dead Road Car Died Hafizabad Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Vivo V17 becomes top trend on twitter on its launc ..

11 minutes ago

OPPO plans $7bn R&D push to build a multiple-acces ..

31 minutes ago

Bridget Jones' actor Colin Firth and wife split af ..

4 minutes ago

Coming to Star Wars': Emotional end for skywalkers ..

4 minutes ago

UAE improves 10 places in Global Food Security Ind ..

46 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.