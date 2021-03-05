UrduPoint.com
Car-motorcycle Collision Claims One Life In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:50 AM

Car-motorcycle collision claims one life in Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed when a speedy car hit him in Gujrat on wee hours of Friday.

According to Rescue sources, the accident occurred in Gujrat where overspeeding car hit a motorcycle, resulting in killing one person.

The deceased has not been identified yet.

The Rescue teams reached the site after being informed and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

