Car-motorcycle collision claims one life in Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed when a speedy car hit him in Gujrat on wee hours of Friday.

According to Rescue sources, the accident occurred in Gujrat where overspeeding car hit a motorcycle, resulting in killing one person.

The deceased has not been identified yet.

The Rescue teams reached the site after being informed and shifted the body to nearby hospital.