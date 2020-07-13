Car-Motorcycle collision in Dera Ismail Khan claims 3 lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed while other three got serious injuries in a road accident near Khutti area of Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

According to rescue sources, incident occurred due to a collision between a motorcycle and a car, a private news channel reported.

An eye witnessed said the accident was caused by the negligence of the car driver and was so severe that the motorcyclists died before getting any medical treatment.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.

Investigations regarding the exact cause of the accident are underway, after which legal procedures will take place against the car driver.