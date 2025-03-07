Car-motorcycle collision kills four in Bahawalnagar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) At least four people including three women were killed after a devastating collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred at Bahawalnagar's Bismillah Chowk on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the accident was reported at Bismillah Chowk, where the car and motorcycle collided and claimed four lives, private news channel reported.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident's cause, while rescue teams have shifted the bodies to a local hospital for further procedures.