Car, Motorcycle Rally Held To Promote Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) ::Professional car racers here on Saturday held a car, jeep, and motorcycle rally as part of the measures taken to aware people of the significance of peace and serenity.

The event, among others, was attended by Secretary Tourism Tahir Orakzai, Commandant Orakzai Scouts Tasneem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Farid, District Police Officer Nazir Khan, and local elders.

Professional and amateur racers from all over the province participated in the rally.

The locals appreciated the efforts of the authorities concerned to arrange car and motorcycle rally, saying that such activities would help change the mindset of people and inform them about the benefits of peace and mutual coexistence.

They said that it would also promote a positive image and peaceful nature of its people.

