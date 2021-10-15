Car overturned, three hurt

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :At least three persons including a woman sustained injuries when a car turned turtle while saving a motorcyclist at Rangpur Jhung road on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a car was on its way when it suddenly overturned while saving a motorcyclist near Shafi Wali tubewell Jhung road.

The injured included three persons namely Sajida Bibi, Mian Irshad Hussain and Ibrar-ul-Haq.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to rural health center Rangpur.