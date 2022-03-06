UrduPoint.com

Car-passenger Van Collision In Layyah Claims 6 Lives

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :At least six persons were killed after a passenger van collided with a car coming from opposite side near Chowk Azam in Layyah on early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the ill-fated passenger van was on its way when it met the accident and claimed six family members lives on the spot whereas 19 other sustained injured, a private news channelreported.

Following the crash, police along with rescue teams reached the location of the accident soon after the passerby reported the incident and shifted the victims to the Tehsil Hospital Chowk Azam.

>