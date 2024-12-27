Car plunges into canal in Ghotki, 3 died

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Three individuals killed when a speeding car plunged into a canal near Khanpur Mehr in Ghotki on Friday.

According to private news channel, five people were traveling in the car at the time of the accident.

Rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and managed to save two passengers, while the bodies of the other three victims were retrieved from the canal.

Rescue officials stated that the strong water currents made the operation challenging.

Police confirmed that one of the deceased, Faqeer Ilyas, was from Shahdadpur, while another victim, Wajahat Juno, has also been identified. The third deceased, Faqeer Mocharo Mehr, was a resident of Khangarh.