Car Rams Into Parked Trailer Leaving 3 Dead Near Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:40 AM

Car rams into parked trailer leaving 3 dead near Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries, when a speeding car rammed into a roadside parked trailer at Shershah Chowk, Karachi on early Tuesday Morning.

Rescue officials informed that victims were said to be friends who were residents of Shershah and urdu Bazar.

Rescue teams reached at the site immediately and shifted the bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital Karachi, a private news channel reported.

The deceased were identified as Farooq, Iftikhar and Kamran, while injured were Jameel and Sohail.

