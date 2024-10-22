Car Recovered In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Luxiaan police after launching a massive crackdown against vehicles lifters and thieves gangs recovered a car from car thieves here on Tuesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Luxiaan police after launching a massive crackdown against vehicles lifters and thieves gangs recovered a car from car thieves here on Tuesday.
Luxiaan police during vehicles checking stopped a suspected car while the car driver stopped the car some distance away and managed to escape from the site.
Police while using modern technology came to know that the car was wanted to police under FIR No.173 at Sadar police station Khanewal.
Luxiaan police informed the police concerned which will receive the car after completing legal formalities.
