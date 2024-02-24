Car Rider Shot Dead, Motorcyclist Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Unidentified assailants shot dead a car rider while a motorcyclist received serious injuries in the area of Madina Town police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that unidentified assailants opened fire on car rider Azam Jawad, 40, a resident of Faisal Town Canal Road, and escaped from the scene.
As a result, the car rider received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his uncontrolled car hit a motorcyclist, Zain, 17, of Chak No.204-RB.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospita-II (DHQ Hospital) in a critical condition while the police started an investigation to arrest the accused after taking the body into custody, he added.
