Car Rider Shot Dead, Motorcyclist Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Car rider shot dead, motorcyclist injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Unidentified assailants shot dead a car rider while a motorcyclist received serious injuries in the area of Madina Town police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that unidentified assailants opened fire on car rider Azam Jawad, 40, a resident of Faisal Town Canal Road, and escaped from the scene.

As a result, the car rider received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his uncontrolled car hit a motorcyclist, Zain, 17, of Chak No.204-RB.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospita-II (DHQ Hospital) in a critical condition while the police started an investigation to arrest the accused after taking the body into custody, he added.

