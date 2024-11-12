Car riders waiting for puncture repair looted on highway

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A couple of car riders had their wallets and mobile phone accounts depleted at the hands of two

dacoits while they were waiting on the highway for repair of the punctured tire of their

four-wheeler in Burewala on Tuesday.

According to details, Muhammad Zaman r/o Ghafoor Wah village, was going somewhere by a car along with his relatives Maqsood Ahmad, Abdul Rasheed and children. On the way, the tire of their car got punctured near Chak 259/eb on Lahore road and Maqsood went to get the punctured tire repaired. While the family members were waiting, two alleged dacoits reached there by motorcycle and snatched Rs 42,000 cash from them at gun point. They also withdrew Rs 37,000 from mobile phone account of one of them.

Burewala police reached the spot soon after receiving information and started investigation.