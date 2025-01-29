Car show to be held on Feb 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), in collaboration with Pak Wheels, will hold an ‘Auto Show’ at FDA City, Sargodha Road, here on February 2.

In a meeting with staff of Pak-Wheels on Wednesday, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that the 'car mela' would prove informative and it would provide recreational facilities to people.

He directed the staff concerned to complete arrangements in this regard and take measures for parking arrangements.