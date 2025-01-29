Car Show To Be Held On Feb 2
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), in collaboration with Pak Wheels, will hold an ‘Auto Show’ at FDA City, Sargodha Road, here on February 2.
In a meeting with staff of Pak-Wheels on Wednesday, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that the 'car mela' would prove informative and it would provide recreational facilities to people.
He directed the staff concerned to complete arrangements in this regard and take measures for parking arrangements.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police continue awareness drive about kite flying6 minutes ago
-
Car show to be held on Feb 27 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for healthier lifestyles to combat rising heart disease rates7 minutes ago
-
Police solve blind murder case, brother arrested17 minutes ago
-
Chief Executive PCP takes patients to Bagh Naran27 minutes ago
-
Empowering future leaders: UAP hosts workshop on nutrition in emergencies36 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested in Gujar Khan, 9 motorcycles recovered37 minutes ago
-
'Turkish University Fair 2025' opens doors for students, strengthening ties37 minutes ago
-
Trial in military courts; record produced before SC47 minutes ago
-
NUTECH launches admission awareness campaign in Multan, Bahawalpur47 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on price hike: ICT admin arrests 6 shopkeepers, vendors47 minutes ago
-
Pictures of professional beggars shared for public awareness47 minutes ago